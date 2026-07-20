Overpaying for medicines? This government tool helps check official prices
What's the story
The National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) offers a government-backed tool, Pharma Sahi Daam, to help consumers check the official price of medicines. The platform is available as a mobile app and web-based service. It shows government-approved prices for both scheduled and non-scheduled medicines, helping you avoid overpaying for your medications.
Price comparison
More than just prices
Pharma Sahi Daam goes beyond just showing prices. It also lets you compare different brands of the same medicine with identical active ingredients.
If a particular brand is priced higher than its government-approved ceiling price, you can directly file a complaint through the platform.
This feature promotes transparency and accountability in medicine pricing.
User guide
How to use the platform?
To check medicine prices on Pharma Sahi Daam, you can either download the app or visit the official website.
You just have to enter the name of the medicine in question and view its official ceiling price.
The platform also lets you compare different brands with same salt and composition, helping you make an informed choice about your medications.
Consumer awareness
Why is this important?
The practice of checking medicine prices is especially important as the same composition can be sold under different brand names at varying prices.
This tool not only helps you find cheaper alternatives but also ensures that you're not paying more than the government-approved price.
It promotes transparency in medicine pricing and empowers consumers to make informed decisions while purchasing medicines offline or online.