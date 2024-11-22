How to create user profiles on JioCinema Premium
JioCinema subscription service, JioCinema Premium, is famous for its extensive digital library and live streaming of popular sports events. In addition to a wide range of content, the service allows up to four users to enjoy content through its "Family" subscription, which costs ₹89/month. Users just have to create separate profiles for this shared subscription.
Creating profile on JioCinema Premium
For users with JioCinema Premium's family subscription, creating separate profiles is super easy. Go to your profile section (from the top left) and add profiles. Each profile can access JioCinema independently, without impacting the recommendations of other profiles. Parents can also set content restrictions based on age ratings, such as A (18+), U/A 16+/13+, U/A 7+, and U (universal). Additionally, a "For kids" profile makes it easier to find child-friendly content.
What are the perks of premium membership?
The JioCinema Premium subscription service offers users access to exclusive shows from popular studios such as HBO. This includes hit HBO shows like The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, and Succession. It also comes with a bunch of benefits such as 4K video and audio streaming, ad-free viewing experience, and downloads for offline viewing.