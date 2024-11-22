Summarize Simplifying... In short With JioCinema Premium's family subscription, you can easily create individual profiles, each with its own recommendations and content restrictions based on age ratings.

The premium membership also offers exclusive access to popular HBO shows, 4K video and audio streaming, ad-free viewing, and offline downloads.

A special "For kids" profile is also available for easy access to child-friendly content. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Users can create up to 4 profiles

How to create user profiles on JioCinema Premium

By Akash Pandey 02:10 pm Nov 22, 202402:10 pm

What's the story JioCinema subscription service, JioCinema Premium, is famous for its extensive digital library and live streaming of popular sports events. In addition to a wide range of content, the service allows up to four users to enjoy content through its "Family" subscription, which costs ₹89/month. Users just have to create separate profiles for this shared subscription.

Exclusive access

Creating profile on JioCinema Premium

For users with JioCinema Premium's family subscription, creating separate profiles is super easy. Go to your profile section (from the top left) and add profiles. Each profile can access JioCinema independently, without impacting the recommendations of other profiles. Parents can also set content restrictions based on age ratings, such as A (18+), U/A 16+/13+, U/A 7+, and U (universal). Additionally, a "For kids" profile makes it easier to find child-friendly content.

Premium features

What are the perks of premium membership?

The JioCinema Premium subscription service offers users access to exclusive shows from popular studios such as HBO. This includes hit HBO shows like The Last of Us, House of the Dragon, and Succession. It also comes with a bunch of benefits such as 4K video and audio streaming, ad-free viewing experience, and downloads for offline viewing.