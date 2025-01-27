How to enable Dark Mode in WhatsApp on Android
What's the story
Dark mode is the new cool!
It's not just easy on the eyes, but it also saves your device's battery life.
One app where you can (and should) enable dark mode is WhatsApp.
If you're an Android user, switching to dark mode on WhatsApp is super easy.
Read this article to know how to turn on and use dark mode in WhatsApp for Android.
Access settings
Enabling Dark Mode in WhatsApp
To get started, open the WhatsApp application on your Android device.
Look to the top-right corner of the screen. You will see three vertical dots.
Tap on the dots to reveal a dropdown menu. In this menu, select "Settings" to proceed to the next step of enabling dark mode.
This action is essential as it paves the way for further customization of your WhatsApp interface.
Theme selection
Switching themes
Go to Settings, then "Chats" to access chat appearance options.
Find "Theme" under "Display."
Clicking on "Theme" will present options: "Light," "Dark," and "System Default."
Choose "Dark" to enable WhatsApp's dark mode. If you want it to automatically match your device's theme, select "System Default." This is particularly useful if your device is set to dark mode.
Additional considerations
Applying dark mode
By choosing "Dark" in settings, WhatsApp immediately applies dark mode. There's no need to restart; everything happens instantly.
On Android 10 or newer, selecting "System Default" will automatically apply WhatsApp's dark theme.
For users on Android nine or earlier, you have to manually turn on dark mode in settings, but it's worth it for the eye comfort and battery savings on OLED screens.