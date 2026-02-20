#TechBytes: How to enable two-factor authentication on your online accounts
What's the story
Two-factor authentication (2FA) is a must-have for online security, adding an extra layer of protection to your accounts. It minimizes the risk of unauthorized access by requiring a second form of verification, apart from the password. Here's how you can enable 2FA on popular platforms and secure your personal data from cyber threats. The process is simple and can be done in a few steps.
Google setup
Enabling 2FA on Google accounts
To enable two-factor authentication on your Google account, go to the Security section of your account settings. Click on "Two-Step Verification" and follow the prompts to set it up. You can choose between receiving a text message or using an authenticator app for verification codes. Once set up, you'll need to enter this code every time you log in from an unrecognized device.
Facebook setup
Setting up 2FA for Facebook accounts
For Facebook, head to Settings and then Security and Login. Here, you will find an option for Two-Factor Authentication. By clicking on Edit, you can select how you would like to receive codes—via text message or an authentication app like Google Authenticator. This way, every time someone tries to log into your account from an unknown device, Facebook will ask for this code.
Twitter setup
Activating 2FA on Twitter accounts
To activate two-factor authentication on Twitter, go to Settings and Privacy, then Security. From there, select Two-Factor Authentication and choose your preferred method—either via text messages or authentication apps such as Authy or Duo Mobile. After enabling this feature, each login attempt will require entering a code sent directly to you.
LinkedIn setup
Implementing 2FA for LinkedIn accounts
For LinkedIn users wanting extra security measures, they should visit their Profile settings page under Account Preferences. From there, they should navigate towards the Sign in and Security section. Here, they can enable two-step verification by clicking the "Turn on" button. They will be guided through the setup process, which includes receiving a one-time password through SMS or using an authenticator app like Microsoft Authenticator.