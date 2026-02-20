TechBytes: How to enable two-factor authentication on your online accounts

Two-factor authentication (2FA) is a must-have for online security, adding an extra layer of protection to your accounts. It minimizes the risk of unauthorized access by requiring a second form of verification, apart from the password. Here's how you can enable 2FA on popular platforms and secure your personal data from cyber threats. The process is simple and can be done in a few steps.

Google setup Enabling 2FA on Google accounts To enable two-factor authentication on your Google account, go to the Security section of your account settings. Click on "Two-Step Verification" and follow the prompts to set it up. You can choose between receiving a text message or using an authenticator app for verification codes. Once set up, you'll need to enter this code every time you log in from an unrecognized device.

Facebook setup Setting up 2FA for Facebook accounts For Facebook, head to Settings and then Security and Login. Here, you will find an option for Two-Factor Authentication. By clicking on Edit, you can select how you would like to receive codes—via text message or an authentication app like Google Authenticator. This way, every time someone tries to log into your account from an unknown device, Facebook will ask for this code.

Twitter setup Activating 2FA on Twitter accounts To activate two-factor authentication on Twitter, go to Settings and Privacy, then Security. From there, select Two-Factor Authentication and choose your preferred method—either via text messages or authentication apps such as Authy or Duo Mobile. After enabling this feature, each login attempt will require entering a code sent directly to you.

