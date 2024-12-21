What's RRN number on Paytm and when to use it
The Retrieval Reference Number (RRN) is a unique 12-digit ID given to every transaction on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) network. The RRN number is important for handling UPI transactions. It serves as a reference number, enabling users to track and find specific transactions on the UPI system with ease. On Paytm, this number appears as 'UPI Ref No' and can be used to track and verify UPI transactions.
RRN's role in transaction tracking and dispute resolution
If you face any issues with a transaction, the RRN is critical for raising an inquiry or dispute. It gives a clear reference point to both the user and the payment service provider (PSP) to look into the matter. This feature proves especially useful in online banking, payment gateways, and mobile wallets like Paytm where transaction tracking and verification are important.
How to locate RRN number on Paytm app
To locate the RRN number on the Paytm app, users can: Go to "Balance & History" on the home screen. Scroll through the list of transactions to locate the particular transaction for which you require the UPI reference number. At the bottom of this screen, head over to 'UPI Ref No: xxxxxxxxxxxx.' This is your 12-digit RRN reference number for any dispute resolution/transaction tracking requirements.
Resolving common issues related to RRN on Paytm app
Despite being useful, you may sometimes face issues with the RRN number on Paytm app. These can be missing or incorrect RRNs, transaction not found using RRN, and duplicate RRNs. In such cases, you should check your transaction history immediately after the transaction for the RRN number, or contact Paytm support with other details like transaction ID, date, and amount if necessary.