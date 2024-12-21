Summarize Simplifying... In short The RRN number on Paytm is a crucial tool for tracking and resolving transaction disputes.

You can find it under 'Balance & History' on the home screen, specifically under 'UPI Ref No'.

The RRN number is important for handling UPI transactions

What's RRN number on Paytm and when to use it

By Akash Pandey 06:21 pm Dec 21, 202406:21 pm

What's the story The Retrieval Reference Number (RRN) is a unique 12-digit ID given to every transaction on the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) network. The RRN number is important for handling UPI transactions. It serves as a reference number, enabling users to track and find specific transactions on the UPI system with ease. On Paytm, this number appears as 'UPI Ref No' and can be used to track and verify UPI transactions.

Transaction management

RRN's role in transaction tracking and dispute resolution

If you face any issues with a transaction, the RRN is critical for raising an inquiry or dispute. It gives a clear reference point to both the user and the payment service provider (PSP) to look into the matter. This feature proves especially useful in online banking, payment gateways, and mobile wallets like Paytm where transaction tracking and verification are important.

User guide

How to locate RRN number on Paytm app

To locate the RRN number on the Paytm app, users can: Go to "Balance & History" on the home screen. Scroll through the list of transactions to locate the particular transaction for which you require the UPI reference number. At the bottom of this screen, head over to 'UPI Ref No: xxxxxxxxxxxx.' This is your 12-digit RRN reference number for any dispute resolution/transaction tracking requirements.

Troubleshooting

Resolving common issues related to RRN on Paytm app

Despite being useful, you may sometimes face issues with the RRN number on Paytm app. These can be missing or incorrect RRNs, transaction not found using RRN, and duplicate RRNs. In such cases, you should check your transaction history immediately after the transaction for the RRN number, or contact Paytm support with other details like transaction ID, date, and amount if necessary.