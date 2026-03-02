TechBytes: How to declutter your smartphone

Organizing smartphone apps can be a daunting task, especially with the plethora of options available. However, a strategic approach can make it easier and more efficient. By following some simple steps, you can declutter your home screen and ensure that your most-used apps are easily accessible. This not only enhances productivity but also improves the overall user experience. Here are five practical tips to help you organize your smartphone apps effectively.

Tip 1 Group apps by category One of the easiest ways to organize apps is by grouping them into categories. For example, you can create folders for social media, productivity, entertainment, and so on. This way, you can quickly locate an app without having to scroll through a long list. Most smartphones allow you to create folders by dragging one app over another, making this method simple and intuitive.

Tip 2 Prioritize frequently used apps Placing frequently used apps at the top or on the home screen can save time and effort. Most smartphones also allow users to customize their home screens by placing widgets or shortcuts of frequently used apps. This way, you can access important tools quickly without having to navigate through multiple screens.

Tip 3 Utilize app drawer features Many smartphones come with an app drawer feature that stores all installed apps in one place, separate from the home screen. Using this feature helps keep your home screen clean while still having access to all your apps when needed. You can also sort the app drawer alphabetically or by usage frequency, making it easier to find specific apps.

Tip 4 Regularly review and uninstall unused apps Regularly reviewing installed apps helps identify those that are no longer needed or used frequently. Uninstalling these unnecessary apps not only frees up storage space but also reduces clutter on your device. Periodic reviews ensure that only relevant and useful applications remain on your smartphone, keeping it efficient.