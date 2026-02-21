How to spot 7 planets in night sky over Dubai

Tonight, Dubai's western sky will show off a rare "planetary parade" with Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, Uranus, and Neptune lining up in a gentle curve after sunset. It's a cool chance for anyone into stargazing—or just looking for something different to do after Iftar during Ramadan.

Which planets can you see without gear? Venus will shine brightest and is easy to spot with your eyes.

Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars (with its reddish glow) are also visible without gear.

For Uranus you'll need binoculars; Neptune calls for a telescope.

The planets won't form a perfect line—they'll stretch out in an arc across the sky.

When and where to look Look west about 30 minutes after sunset—aim for roughly 30-45 minutes after sunset.

Saturn sets early, so catch it right after Iftar if you can.

If you want the clearest view (and fewer city lights), head out to Al Qudra Desert.