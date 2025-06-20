How to turn PDFs into Word docs
What's the story
Converting PDFs into Word documents is something that many individuals and businesses do on a daily basis.
Now, with the rise of digital documentation, having the capability to edit PDF content in Word format can prove to be extremely handy.
Thankfully, there are some free online tools available that make this a quick and easy process.
Here's how you can use them.
Smallpdf tool
Using Smallpdf for conversion
Smallpdf is another popular online tool that offers a very simple interface to convert PDFs into Word documents.
You can upload your PDF files directly from your computer or from cloud services like Google Drive and Dropbox.
After uploading, the tool will convert the file in a matter of seconds, giving you a downloadable Word document with much of the original formatting intact.
PDFtoDOC tool
Leveraging PDF to DOC converter
PDFtoDOC is another handy online tool that is specifically designed to convert PDFs into editable Word documents.
The tool even supports batch processing, so you can convert multiple files in one go.
The quality of conversion is also pretty good, with text alignment and images being preserved accurately.
You can easily drag and drop files on the website or select them from your device.
ILovePDF tool
Exploring ILovePDF's features
ILovePDF offers a lot more than converting PDFs to Word documents.
It lets you merge, split, compress, and even add watermarks to your PDFs (if required) before converting them.
The platform also enables direct uploads from cloud services and locals, giving you the freedom to manage your documents the way you want.
OCR tools
Trying out free online OCR tools
For scanned PDFs or ones that have images with text, Optical Character Recognition (OCR) tools are a must to convert them into editable formats such as Word.
Free online OCR tools extract text out of images in PDFs quickly and accurately, without compromising on the recognition of characters.
They come especially handy if you are dealing with old scanned documents that need editing/updating digitally.