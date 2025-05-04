How to ensure your privacy while using Truecaller
What's the story
Truecaller, as you may know, is one of the most popular apps around, helping you identify unknown callers and block spam calls.
However, for using it, you have to give access to some personal data, which is where privacy concerns come in.
But, if you're an Android user, tweaking settings can keep you secure yet allow you to enjoy the app's features.
Here's how.
Permissions
Limit app permissions for better control
Limiting app permissions is crucial for safeguarding privacy.
Head over to your device's settings and head over to the apps section. Find Truecaller and check its permissions.
Disable any unnecessary permissions such as location if they aren't essential for your use of the app.
By limiting these permissions, you would be minimizing the amount of personal data available for the app.
Incognito mode
Use incognito mode for enhanced privacy
Truecaller's incognito mode lets you call without anyone knowing who you are or what is your number.
To activate this feature, open Truecaller and head over to settings. From there, look for incognito mode and enable it.
This way, your call details will be kept private, providing an additional layer of security when making calls on the app.
Updates
Regularly update your app and device software
Keeping both Truecaller and your Android up-to-date is essential for security.
Developers often issue updates, patching vulnerabilities or enhancing privacy features.
So, make sure to check frequently in the Google Play Store for Truecaller updates, as well as in your device's system settings for software updates.
Two-factor authentication
Enable two-factor authentication (2FA)
Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security, by mandating a second form of verification before accessing sensitive information or making changes in an account. If available within Truecaller's settings, enable two-factor authentication by following instructions. This step significantly improves protection against unauthorized access.
Call blocking
Customize call blocking settings
Truecaller's call blocking feature can also be customized based on your preferences, giving you better control over the calls you receive.
Access it from within the app under call blocking options and you can select specific numbers or categories like spam callers only - preventing unwanted interruptions while keeping the lines open with people you really want to talk to.