Huawei's new smartwatch has inflatable cuff to measure blood pressure
What's the story
Huawei has launched a revolutionary new smartwatch, the Watch D3, which comes with a medical-grade blood pressure monitor. Unlike other smartwatches that use sensors to estimate and alert users about blood pressure trends, the Watch D3 uses an airbag that inflates against the skin like a traditional cuff. This innovative technology allows for direct blood pressure measurement, making it more accurate than other methods.
User experience
The Watch D3 has been certified by European CE-MDR
The Huawei Watch D3 is designed to blend seamlessly into everyday life with its slim and lightweight design.
It can take automatic blood pressure readings repeatedly, giving users a comprehensive view of how their blood pressure changes over time.
The device has also been certified by European CE-MDR for its inflatable airbag cuff technology, which enables wrist-based blood pressure monitoring.
Features
It can also monitor blood pressure pre- and post-exercise
The Huawei Watch D3 is capable of ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM), taking readings over 24 hours at regular intervals.
It also offers pre- and post-exercise blood pressure measurements, giving users a deeper insight into their heart health and fitness progress.
The watch comes in black, white, or mocha gold colorways. It features a 1.92-inch AMOLED display with a higher screen-to-body ratio for better visibility.
Health insights
The device offers Health Glance for quick health metric measurement
The Huawei Watch D3 comes with a range of health monitoring features, including Health Glance, which quickly measures 11 health metrics like stress, skin temperature, and lung function.
It also offers Health Insights that analyzes metrics from sleep quality to emotional wellbeing and blood pressure and turns them into actionable advice.
The device is compatible with both iOS and Android platforms.
Availability
The smartwatch is available for purchase on the Huawei Store
The Huawei Watch D3 is available for purchase at £399.99 on the Huawei Store, Amazon, Currys, Argos, and select authorized retail partners.
Customers who buy the Watch D3 between September 23, 2026 and September 22, 2027 will also get 10 months of Bupa Well+ health services worth £200.
Meanwhile, Huawei continues to make waves in the fitness tracker space with its Watch GT 7 Series which comes packed with a battery life of up to 21 days.