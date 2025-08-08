Next Article
HubSpot outage leaves thousands of users without access
On Thursday, HubSpot—one of the go-to platforms for AI-powered customer management—went down for about an hour, leaving thousands unable to access key services.
At its peak, over 2,000 issues were reported, with most users facing website problems that put a pause on daily business routines.
Users vented frustrations on social media
Even though HubSpot's status page claimed "All systems operational," users weren't buying it.
Frustrated posts like "How long is @HubSpot going to be down?" popped up across social media.
As the platform slowly came back online, complaints faded—but the whole episode was a reminder of just how much businesses rely on tools like HubSpot to keep things running smoothly.