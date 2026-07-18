Humanoid robot knocks opponent's head off at Shenzhen URKL tournament
The URKL tournament in Shenzhen, China, just made robot history.
During a wild cage match on Saturday, July 18, 2026, one humanoid robot actually knocked the head off its opponent.
Amazingly, the headless robot kept fighting for a bit before shutting down when a cable snapped.
The winning bot topped it all off with a victory dance over its rival.
No wonder the clip went viral.
EngineAI T800s used by 32 teams
This event brought together 32 teams from around the world, all battling with T800 robots built by EngineAI.
CEO Zhao Tongyang called it a way to promote research and industrialization.
Martial arts star Donnie Yen was impressed too, saying the robots moved with real precision and weight.
China's robotics industry pushes boundaries
Earlier this year, Unitree G1 robots wowed crowds by performing martial arts alongside humans.
The URKL tournament is another sign that China's robotics industry is pushing boundaries: these T800 bots are showing off some serious skills on a global stage.