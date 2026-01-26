Humans could live up to 150 years, says scientist Technology Jan 26, 2026

Geneticist Steve Horvath thinks living to 150 might actually be possible, thanks to "epigenetic clocks" that track how our bodies age at the DNA level.

He's created several of these clocks—like the saliva clock and GrimAge (which can even predict if someone is likely to die within a year).

While Horvath doubts humans will ever reach a thousand years, he believes big leaps in lifespan could happen with new tech.