Humans could live up to 150 years, says scientist
Geneticist Steve Horvath thinks living to 150 might actually be possible, thanks to "epigenetic clocks" that track how our bodies age at the DNA level.
He's created several of these clocks—like the saliva clock and GrimAge (which can even predict if someone is likely to die within a year).
While Horvath doubts humans will ever reach a thousand years, he believes big leaps in lifespan could happen with new tech.
Why does this matter?
Horvath's clocks are changing how we study aging—they let scientists estimate biological age and test new treatments way faster than before.
These tools work on different tissues (like blood or brain) and can predict not just age but also health risks.
For anyone hoping for a longer, healthier life, this research is opening up some real possibilities.