Could humans live up to 150 years one day?

Geneticist Steve Horvath has predicted that humans could eventually start living up to 150 years. The prediction is based on recent advancements in biological clocks and rejuvenation research. Horvath, who created the first widely used epigenetic "aging clocks," emphasized the importance of accurately measuring biological age in longevity research. This progress has enabled scientists to test treatments that aim to slow or potentially reverse the aging process, instead of just treating diseases.

Innovation impact Horvath's breakthrough in measuring biological age Horvath's work in the early 2010s revolutionized longevity research. He developed a test based on DNA methylation, which estimates a person's biological age across tissues. This gave scientists a way to quantify aging itself, instead of just relying on years lived. Horvath later expanded this into more advanced clocks like GrimAge, which predicts the mortality risk based on biological signals rather than chronological age.

Realistic expectations Stance on extreme lifespan extension Despite his confidence in reaching 150 years of age, Horvath dismissed the idea of humans living for 1,000 years as "totally science fiction." He stressed that today's science is focused on realistic gains rather than immortality. However, he did claim that sustained biomedical innovation over decades could meaningfully reshape human longevity, albeit not to fantastical extremes.

