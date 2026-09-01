IAA-CSIC led Spanish team finds 2 exoplanets orbiting same star

TOI-1752 b is a wild lava world racing around its star in less than 1 day, with a surface so hot it's basically molten rock.

The real buzz is about TOI-1752 c: it sits in the star's habitable zone, has temperatures close to Earth's (around 20 Celsius), and could possibly have liquid water.

Scientists are excited to study its atmosphere and composition next, hoping to determine how similar it is to Earth.