IAF's Garud special forces getting 'Micro UAV': What are they?

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to transform its operational capabilities with a new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) system for its elite Garud special forces. The proposed 'Micro UAV' system will be man-portable and designed to function in extreme environmental conditions, including altitudes of up to 16,400 feet above sea level. The Ministry of Defence has issued a request for information (RFI) for this cutting-edge technology.

Advanced features New UAV system to enhance operational capabilities The new UAV system is aimed at improving "high-altitude surveillance" and operational support in diverse terrain and climatic conditions. It is expected to have a longer range and endurance than the existing systems. The proposed platform will also offer day/night surveillance, target acquisition, as well as real-time situational awareness capabilities.

Specifications Lightweight platform for special forces operations The new 'Micro UAV' system is envisioned as a lightweight, compact platform for special forces operations. It will be an upgraded version of a similar system currently in use by the elite IAF unit. The proposed platform will have a minimum mission range of 15km and an endurance of at least 60 minutes with a two-person crew. It must also work in GPS-denied environments and be scalable to Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS).

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Operational modes UAV to come with multiple operational modes The proposed 'Micro UAV' system will come with autonomous vertical take-off and landing capabilities, secure encrypted communication links, and multiple operational modes such as autonomous, manual, and target tracking. It will also include several integrated components such as aerial vehicles, ground control systems, remote video terminals (RVTs), electro-optical/infra-red payloads (EO/IR), power systems, field repair kits, and radio frequency data links.

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