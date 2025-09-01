IBM to set up quantum computer in Andhra Pradesh

The deal in a nutshell

IBM will bring in a 133-qubit quantum computer at no upfront cost, as long as the state provides a 2,000 sq ft facility with stable power and top-notch cooling.

Local colleges and government bodies get 365 free computing hours each year, while IBM pays rent at the state government's standard rate for its space.

The hope? To spark innovation and collaboration among students, startups, and researchers right in Andhra Pradesh.