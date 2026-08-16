How to check if your ChatGPT account has been hacked
What's the story
Just like any other online service, popular AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Claude can also be targeted by hackers. If you suspect that your account has been compromised on one of these platforms, the first step is to look for suspicious activity in your account settings. Here's a detailed guide to help you investigate.
Security measures
Use unique passwords, enable multi-factor authentication
To protect against unauthorized access, it's important to use unique passwords for each account. A password manager can help you keep track of these.
Additionally, enabling multi-factor authentication (MFA) adds an extra layer of security.
Even if a hacker gets hold of your password, they won't be able to access your account without the second piece of information required by MFA.
Platform check
For ChatGPT
To see if your ChatGPT account has been hacked, visit the platform on a desktop browser.
Click on your username at the bottom left corner and go to "Settings."
From there, select "Security and Login," then click on "Active Sessions."
This will show you all devices currently logged into your account. If you see an unfamiliar device, you can either log out of that single device or choose to log out of all sessions.
Password reset
Change your password if you suspect a hack
If you suspect that your ChatGPT account has been hacked, it's a good idea to change your password.
To do this, log out of your account and click "Log in" at the bottom left corner of the website.
Enter your email address and click on "Forgot password," then "Continue."
You'll receive an email with a six-digit code. Enter this code on the login page, click "Continue," and set a new password for added security.
Platform check
For Claude
To check if your Claude account has been hacked, visit the platform on a desktop browser.
Click on your username at the bottom left corner and go to "Settings."
From there, select "Account," where you'll find "Active sessions."
If you see an unfamiliar one, hover over it and click on the three vertical dots that appear on the right.
You can then either log out or "Terminate" that session for security purposes.
Security measure
Log out of all devices
If you want to log out of all devices on Claude, click "Log out of all devices."
This will log you out from every device where your account was active.
You can then log back into your account using your email address. An email with a link will be sent for this purpose, ensuring that only you can regain access to your account after logging out from all devices.