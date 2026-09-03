IFA 2026: Coolest gadgets unveiled so far
What's the story
IFA 2026, Europe's largest consumer tech show, is underway in Berlin, Germany. Even before the public opening, several innovative gadgets have been unveiled. These include a potential rival to Apple's MacBook Neo from Dell and a portable gaming controller for on-the-go gamers. Acer has also introduced a concept handheld device designed to balance work and play.
Gaming innovation
Acer's Project DualPlay Mini
Acer has unveiled its latest concept, the Project DualPlay Mini. The Windows-based gaming handheld is similar to the Predator Atlas 8, but can also be transformed into a small portable PC.
Its 8-inch display may not be ideal for productivity tasks like handling large spreadsheets, but it could come in handy for checking emails on the go and connecting to a larger screen at work for more complex tasks.
Tech upgrade
Dell 14S laptop
Dell has unveiled its new laptop, the Dell 14S. While it may not be as thin or light as the recently launched XPS 13, it is aimed at students and those on a tighter budget.
The laptop comes with an option of up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.
It also features a face unlock-enabled Full HD webcam, two USB-C ports, and a headphone jack.
Cleaning tech
iRobot Roomba Max 875 Combo
iRobot has launched its latest flagship floor cleaner, the $1,199 Roomba Max 875 Combo.
The device comes with a unique "SealForce" feature that improves suction for a deeper clean on carpets.
It also offers up to 35,000 Pa of suction power, mopping capabilities, lidar, and camera-based autonomous navigation.
Plus, it can climb over obstacles and thresholds as high as 3.5cm tall.
Gaming accessory
JSAX Skylark S1 Pro portable controller
Under its new Voidjoy brand, Jsaux has launched the $49.99 SkyLark S1 Pro.
The compact portable controller comes with drift-resistant TMR thumbsticks that are recessed to avoid snagging on other devices in your bag.
It also features analog triggers for racing games and offers three connectivity options: Bluetooth, USB-C, and 2.4GHz.
You can even pair two S1 Pros to a single transmitter for multiplayer gaming sessions with a kid who may struggle with certain challenges.
Laptop innovation
Acer Vero 16 laptop
Acer has also unveiled the 16-inch Vero 16, a laptop that offers tool-free access to several internal components. These include its user-replaceable SSD and battery.
The company also claims that the laptop's processor can be upgraded down the line, but this would require sending it to an Acer service center for installation.
The pricing details are still unknown, but the Vero 16 is expected to launch early next year in some markets.