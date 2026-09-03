IFA 2026: Dyson unveils new vacuums, air purifiers, hair tools
What's the story
Dyson has unveiled its latest range of innovative products at the Dyson Unveiled event in Berlin, on the sidelines of IFA 2026. The new lineup includes the recently announced Dyson CameraJet, a revolutionary toothbrush with an integrated AI camera. Other notable additions are the HushJet air purifiers, W1 PencilWash, and Corrale CoolShine hair tools. Let's take a closer look at the new appliances from Dyson.
Innovative design
CameraJet scans teeth and dispenses mouth rinse
The CameraJet, as per Dyson, is the only toothbrush to come with a built-in 100-kpixel macro lens.
The device uses Dyson's Gap Optical Targeting and machine learning algorithms to identify gaps between teeth. This triggers a precise burst of mouth rinse exactly where it's needed.
The CameraJet scans 28 live images per second and uses 16 million lines of code. It is priced at $499.
Product upgrade
New W1 PencilWash comes with a more absorbent roller
The Berlin event also saw the launch of the new Dyson W1 PencilWash, an upgraded version of the first PencilWash wet cleaner launched earlier this year.
The new model comes with a more absorbent roller and a hygienic waste system for improved performance.
It also features self-cleaning technology on the dock while keeping the same lighter and slimmer design as its predecessor.
Tech evolution
HushJet technology now available in more Dyson air purifiers
Dyson is also expanding its HushJet technology across its range of air purifiers, heaters, and coolers.
The new design approach was first introduced in 2025 with the Dyson HushJet Compact Purifier.
Now, this advanced airflow control technology is being integrated into more of Dyson's products for long-range air projection and improved room mixing/multi-room purification.
Air purifier range
Big+Quiet Cool is Dyson's most powerful air purifier
The most powerful product in the new lineup is the Dyson HushJet Big+Quiet Cool Pure+ Ioniser + UV air purifier.
It can capture 99.999% of pollutants as small as 0.01 microns and remove 99.9% of bacteria with its UV sterilization feature.
The device also comes with an integrated ionizer to boost purification performance, making it ideal for multi-room purification.
Versatile product
Hot Cool Pure+ combines purification, heating, and cooling
The Dyson HushJet Hot Cool Pure+ air purifier combines purification, heating, and personal cooling in one device.
It uses HushJet air projection to deliver heated and cooled airflow as needed.
This versatile product is perfect for those looking for an all-in-one solution for their indoor climate needs.
The new air purifiers have a revamped design, inspired by the wearable HushJet Mini Cool fan.
Hair range
Corrale CoolShine straightener and Airsmooth hot air brush
Dyson unveiled two hair innovations: the Corrale CoolShine straightener and the Airsmooth hot air brush.
The CoolShine straightener pairs flexing plates with water-filled cooling pipes that extract excess heat during styling, promising shiny hair with up to 29% less heat damage.
Meanwhile, the Airsmooth, Dyson's first dedicated hot air brush, combines airflow and anti-snag looped bristles to smooth and dry hair without frizz.
It features intelligent thermal sensors checking temperatures 100 times per second to protect hair texture.