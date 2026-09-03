IFA 2026: Dyson unveils new vacuums, air purifiers, hair tools

The CameraJet, as per Dyson, is the only toothbrush to come with a built-in 100-kpixel macro lens.

The device uses Dyson's Gap Optical Targeting and machine learning algorithms to identify gaps between teeth. This triggers a precise burst of mouth rinse exactly where it's needed.

The CameraJet scans 28 live images per second and uses 16 million lines of code. It is priced at $499.