iFixit teardown reveals why iPhone Duo's inner-screen may be vulnerable

The nano-texture outer layer of the iPhone Duo is relatively easy to replace without having to change the underlying OLED.

However, repairing the display itself can be a costly nightmare, just like other foldables.

Dust has also found its way into the USB-C port, speaker grills, and hinge of the device, making it a bit crunchy.

But iFixit noted that less glow dust entered this phone than Galaxy Z Fold8 or Pixel 11 Pro Fold models.