iFixit teardown reveals why iPhone Duo's inner-screen may be vulnerable
What's the story
Renowned tech repair website, iFixit, has dissected Apple's latest innovation, the iPhone Duo. The teardown revealed some interesting insights into how Apple might be hiding the crease on the Duo's folding screen. Despite receiving a mediocre repairability score of 5/10 from iFixit, this is still the highest rating given to a foldable device so far.
Screen details
Nano-texture cover and subpixels play a crucial role
The internal screen of the iPhone Duo features a matte nano-texture cover.
This not only makes it more readable in bright sunlight but also hides the crease by diffusing reflections.
Upon closer inspection, iFixit found oval-shaped subpixels arranged at different angles on the display.
These are believed to be strategically placed to minimize artifacts and further conceal the crease in the middle of the screen.
Repair challenges
'Less glow dust' entered the device than Galaxy Z Fold8
The nano-texture outer layer of the iPhone Duo is relatively easy to replace without having to change the underlying OLED.
However, repairing the display itself can be a costly nightmare, just like other foldables.
Dust has also found its way into the USB-C port, speaker grills, and hinge of the device, making it a bit crunchy.
But iFixit noted that less glow dust entered this phone than Galaxy Z Fold8 or Pixel 11 Pro Fold models.
Damage theories
Complex hinge could be causing screen issues
As for the reports of broken screens and cracked hinges, iFixit has some theories.
The complex hinge of the iPhone Duo may not be descending properly at times.
An accordion cable runs over this exact spot near the edge of the battery, which could be concentrating pressure and leading to these issues.
User reports
Reports of inner screens cracking or breaking on their own
After the launch of the iPhone Duo, several reviewers noted that some apps weren't properly optimized for its foldable form factor.
However, a more serious issue has been reported by users on Reddit: inner screens cracking or breaking on their own.
The damage pattern is similar across multiple devices, with cracks running along the hinge's center line and a horizontal block of pixels remaining lit in white.
Repair issues
Replacement devices for most affected users
Most affected iPhone Duo users have been able to get a replacement device from an Apple Store, 9to5Mac reported.
However, those who purchased their phones through carriers may face challenges.
While some have received replacements without any questions asked, others were quizzed if they had dropped their phones, possibly causing the damage.
Hinge defect
Batch of iPhone Duo units may have faulty hinge component?
A theory gaining traction suggests that a batch of iPhone Duo units may have a faulty hinge component.
This part is said to be slightly misaligned and protrudes upwards toward the inner screen, possibly causing breakage.
Some social media accounts have advised users not to close the device by pressing down on its center. However, it remains unclear if this advice is relevant to the reported issue or if Apple has any official guidance on folding/unfolding the phone.