IIT Bombay and Imperial College London launch research education partnership
IIT Bombay and Imperial College London are joining forces in a new partnership focused on research, education, and innovation.
The big goals? Collaborating on clean tech and medical tech projects, running joint workshops, and helping students launch startups.
Plus, students and researchers will get the chance to work together across Mumbai and London to tackle real-world problems.
Partnership supports research and startups
This alliance builds on ongoing research like water management, energy security, disease modeling, and climate science. One standout project is improving upper limb motion tracking for medical rehab.
As Professor Shireesh B Kedare, Director of IIT Bombay, put it at the launch event in Mumbai, this strategic partnership with Imperial College London marks an important step in strengthening the longstanding ties between IIT Bombay and Imperial.
Also cool: 170 IIT Bombay students are joining Imperial Enterprise Lab's Global Challenge Lab this year for hands-on mentorship with their startup ideas.