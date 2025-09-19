IIT Bombay's BharatGen to build 1T parameter AI model

Model distillation From mother model to specialized systems Rishi Bal, Executive VP at BharatGen, explained that the trillion-parameter model is not meant for direct consumer use. Instead, it will serve as a base or "mother system" to create smaller and more efficient models for specialized areas. These could be agricultural advisory tools in regional languages or legal assistants trained on Indian case law.

Data sourcing Building a sovereign dataset BharatGen is heavily investing in building a sovereign dataset by collating multiple streams of Indian content. The consortium is working with publishers to license their archives and create digital corpora, providing free OCR services to digitize regional texts, and using crowdsourced annotation to capture nuances in Indian languages and culture. These efforts are aimed at ensuring the model reflects Indian contexts rather than relying on foreign data.

GPU supply GPU availability and funding challenges Training a trillion-parameter model requires thousands of GPUs working in parallel. Bal admitted that hardware availability is a challenge and they have to wait for GPU supply like everyone else. The ₹900 crore funding from the government will be used as a subsidy for availing GPUs. Under the IndiaAI mission, nearly 40,000 GPUs have been made available for different activities including building India's sovereign LLM models.

Project vision Focus on reliability and real-world applications BharatGen CEO Ganesh Ramakrishnan said their focus is on creating models rooted in Indian data and languages. He emphasized the importance of reliability for real-world applications over raw scale. The company plans to release distilled models to the developer ecosystem, allowing start-ups and enterprises to build applications without having to train massive systems independently.