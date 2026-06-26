IIT Delhi and Sorbonne University launch joint degree programs
IIT Delhi and France's Sorbonne University are rolling out new joint degree programs, including a master's in biological science and a Ph.D.
The move aims to make it easier for students to study across both campuses, spark more innovation, and encourage research that crosses traditional subject boundaries.
IIT Delhi and Sorbonne University have launched joint degree programs, as reported during IIT Delhi Director Professor Rangan Banerjee's recent visit to Paris to strengthen ties.
Partnership covers exchanges shared labs
This partnership isn't just about classes: it covers student and faculty exchanges, shared labs, co-supervised Ph.D.s, and global workshops.
The focus is on hot fields like AI, robotics, materials science, and computer science.
Backed by the France-Indian Integrated Health Campus, the goal is to drive research that solves real societal problems.
As Professor Banerjee put it, expanding into emerging areas will help create societal impact.