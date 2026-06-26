IIT Delhi and Sorbonne University launch joint degree programs Technology Jun 26, 2026

IIT Delhi and France's Sorbonne University are rolling out new joint degree programs, including a master's in biological science and a Ph.D.

The move aims to make it easier for students to study across both campuses, spark more innovation, and encourage research that crosses traditional subject boundaries.

IIT Delhi and Sorbonne University have launched joint degree programs, as reported during IIT Delhi Director Professor Rangan Banerjee's recent visit to Paris to strengthen ties.