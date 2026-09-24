IIT Delhi designs India's 1st indigenous micro-GPU to reduce imports
IIT Delhi researchers have designed India's first-ever indigenous micro-GPU, a big step toward making the country less dependent on imported chips, especially for AI and machine learning.
This new micro-GPU architecture is designed to power graphics and display features in everyday gadgets that rely on embedded systems.
Meant for e-reader and industrial displays
Built with a focus on being small, the micro-GPU was demoed using a Spartan-7 FPGA platform and a custom floating-point engine. It's meant for affordable devices like e-book readers and industrial control displays.
As an MTech student, Nammi Akash put it, "Our objective was to create a compact but genuinely programmable graphics-processing architecture suitable for FPGA implementation and future ASIC realization."
The team is now exploring a roadmap toward an 8-16 core vector-style graphics processor architecture.