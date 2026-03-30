IIT Delhi launches 8th AI, ML, deep learning online program
Technology
IIT Delhi is back with the eighth round of its Advanced Certificate Program in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Deep Learning.
The course runs online from July 26, 2026, to January 22, 2027 and is open globally, even if you're just starting out in this field.
IIT Delhi weekend classes, capstone, ₹1.95L
Aimed at graduates and postgraduates from relevant backgrounds, the program covers everything from Python basics to hands-on machine learning projects using tools like TensorFlow.
You'll get live weekend classes (10am to 12pm IST), assignments, a capstone project, and even a one-day campus visit.
Applications are open now; the fee is ₹1,95,000 plus 18% GST.