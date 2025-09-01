This nanosensor can detect cancer-causing pollutants in just 10 seconds

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed a nanosensor for quick detection of cancer-causing pollutants in water. The innovative device detects Mercury, a cancer-causing pollutant, and tetracycline antibiotics, which contribute to antibiotic resistance. The research was led by Professor Lal Mohan Kundu from the Department of Chemistry, along with his students Pallabi Paul and Anushka Chakraborty.

Design Nanosensor glows under UV light The nanosensor employs carbon dots made from milk protein and thymine, which glow under ultraviolet (UV) light. However, the presence of Mercury or tetracycline antibiotics causes the glow to fade, providing an instant indication of contamination. Professor Kundu explained that detecting pollutants like Mercury and antibiotics is crucial not just in water but also in biological fluids due to their harmful health effects.

Detection capabilities It can detect contaminants in less than 10 seconds The nanosensor can detect contaminants in less than 10 seconds on a lab scale. It can detect Mercury at 5.3 nanomolar (1.7 ppb) and tetracyclines at 10-13 nanomolar, both of which are well below the safety limits set by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The sensor has been tested in tap water, river water, milk, urine, and serum samples with accurate results in different settings.