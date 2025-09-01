This AI-powered robot can turn your kitchen waste into soil

Chewie is a compact robot that can sit in your kitchen and digest all food scraps, peels, and leftovers. The AI -driven unit breaks down wet waste without any smell or mess. This not only eliminates the need for storing rotting kitchen waste in bins but also supports urban farming by turning waste into usable soil.

Online buzz

Waste management revolution

The work of Chewie has gone viral on social media, with many users praising its potential to revolutionize waste management. Some have even suggested that local municipalities should consider adopting this technology for better waste management practices. However, others are curious about the role of AI in the machine's operation, questioning its capabilities beyond just composting wet waste.