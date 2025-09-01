This AI-powered robot can turn your kitchen waste into soil
What's the story
Bengaluru, India's tech capital, has been plagued by waste management issues for years. However, a new AI-powered robot called "Chewie" is here to change the game. The innovative machine can convert domestic wet waste such as vegetable peels and food scraps into nutrient-rich soil within hours. Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw praised Chewie on social media, calling it a "promising step toward cleaner homes."
Process
How does Chewie work?
Chewie is a compact robot that can sit in your kitchen and digest all food scraps, peels, and leftovers. The AI-driven unit breaks down wet waste without any smell or mess. This not only eliminates the need for storing rotting kitchen waste in bins but also supports urban farming by turning waste into usable soil.
Online buzz
Waste management revolution
The work of Chewie has gone viral on social media, with many users praising its potential to revolutionize waste management. Some have even suggested that local municipalities should consider adopting this technology for better waste management practices. However, others are curious about the role of AI in the machine's operation, questioning its capabilities beyond just composting wet waste.
Twitter Post
Take a look at its functioning
Wow! Innovation for Bengaluru’s home produced wet garbage pic.twitter.com/Zs5VnIXQp5— Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (@kiranshaw) August 29, 2025