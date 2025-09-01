IIT-Guwahati's new nanosensor can detect cancer-linked pollutants in water

Guided by Professor Lal Mohan Kundu, the sensor picks up mercury at just 5.3 nanomolar (1.7 ppb) and tetracyclines down to 10-13 nanomolar—much lower than US EPA safety limits. It only takes about 10 seconds to spot a drop in glow when pollutants show up.

The sensor is now available on paper strips with a UV lamp

The carbon dots come from natural sources, making the sensor sensitive, safe for use, and budget-friendly.

It's already worked accurately on tap water, river water, milk—even urine and blood serum.

Plus, it's now available on paper strips with a UV lamp for quick checks outside the lab—making clean water monitoring way more accessible.