IIT-Guwahati's new nanosensor can detect cancer-linked pollutants in water
IIT-Guwahati researchers have built a nanosensor that can quickly detect mercury and tetracycline antibiotics—pollutants tied to cancer and antibiotic resistance—in water.
The sensor uses carbon dots made from milk protein and thymine, which glow under UV light but dim instantly when these contaminants are present.
Sensor can detect pollutants at very low levels
Guided by Professor Lal Mohan Kundu, the sensor picks up mercury at just 5.3 nanomolar (1.7 ppb) and tetracyclines down to 10-13 nanomolar—much lower than US EPA safety limits.
It only takes about 10 seconds to spot a drop in glow when pollutants show up.
The sensor is now available on paper strips with a UV lamp
The carbon dots come from natural sources, making the sensor sensitive, safe for use, and budget-friendly.
It's already worked accurately on tap water, river water, milk—even urine and blood serum.
Plus, it's now available on paper strips with a UV lamp for quick checks outside the lab—making clean water monitoring way more accessible.