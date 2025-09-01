How AI is helping us understand dinosaurs better
AI is making it way easier (and cooler) to study dinosaurs. Instead of just guessing from old bones, scientists now use AI to build super-detailed 3D models—even when fossils are incomplete.
While bringing back real dinosaurs isn't happening any time soon (DNA just doesn't last that long), AI lets us explore ancient worlds through virtual and augmented reality, making dino research feel almost like stepping into Jurassic Park.
AI's role in dino research
AI can even predict what dinosaur DNA might have looked like by comparing fossils with living animals, opening doors for future synthetic biology projects.
Plus, machine learning spots patterns in fossil remains faster than humans can, helping researchers find and identify new species more accurately.
All this tech means we're getting closer than ever to truly understanding the world of dinosaurs.