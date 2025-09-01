How AI is helping us understand dinosaurs better Technology Sep 01, 2025

AI is making it way easier (and cooler) to study dinosaurs. Instead of just guessing from old bones, scientists now use AI to build super-detailed 3D models—even when fossils are incomplete.

While bringing back real dinosaurs isn't happening any time soon (DNA just doesn't last that long), AI lets us explore ancient worlds through virtual and augmented reality, making dino research feel almost like stepping into Jurassic Park.