IIT Hyderabad launches 4-week applied AI professional certification programme

The program covers four main modules: building reliable AI agents, knowledge and memory systems, graph-based multi-agent setups, and how to launch and evaluate your own AI projects.

Taught by IIT Hyderabad experts and industry pros, it's open for early-bird registration at ₹45,000 plus taxes for the first 20 spots (then ₹50,000).

To get certified, you'll need to successfully complete all modules, submit source code, evaluation artifacts, and demonstrate a fully functional, production-style AI agent application, perfect if you want practical experience that stands out.