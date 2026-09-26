IIT Hyderabad launches 4-week applied AI professional certification programme
IIT Hyderabad is offering a new four-week Applied Artificial Intelligence (AI) Professional certification Programme, running from October 24 to November 14, 2026.
Designed for anyone looking to boost their real-world AI skills, the course mixes online and in-person sessions so more people can join in.
Course modules, certification and early-bird fee
The program covers four main modules: building reliable AI agents, knowledge and memory systems, graph-based multi-agent setups, and how to launch and evaluate your own AI projects.
Taught by IIT Hyderabad experts and industry pros, it's open for early-bird registration at ₹45,000 plus taxes for the first 20 spots (then ₹50,000).
To get certified, you'll need to successfully complete all modules, submit source code, evaluation artifacts, and demonstrate a fully functional, production-style AI agent application, perfect if you want practical experience that stands out.