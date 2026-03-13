IIT Hyderabad launches MTech in Computational Chemical Engineering

The AI/ML track covers everything from machine learning and data analytics to sustainable energy and materials discovery, all rooted in chemical engineering. The Computational Chemical Engineering program dives into thermodynamics, fluid dynamics, molecular simulations, and advanced modeling, perfect if you're into the science-meets-tech vibe.

Eligibility and application process

Most applicants must have a valid GATE score (GATE scores as specified in the institute's official admission notification) in chemical engineering or biotechnology;

note that IIT graduates meeting the institute's CGPA threshold may be considered via a separate interview pathway without a GATE score.

Application dates are to be announced by the institute — check the official M.Tech admission notification/portal for exact dates — and are submitted through the institute's M.Tech application portal; candidates must also register on COAP for counseling and seat allotment.

Shortlisting is based on your GATE score, but if there's a crowd, expect a test or interview.