IIT Kanpur introduces 4 online MTech programs starting September 2026

IIT Kanpur admissions open 55% minimum

Admissions are open now! You'll need at least 55% marks (or a CPI of 5.5) in your qualifying degree.

The process includes an online entrance test and department review, but if you have a valid GATE score meeting the department-specific cut-offs or at least five years of relevant professional experience, subject to departmental guidelines, you might skip the test.

All details are up on IIT Kanpur's online program portal if you want to check it out.