IIT Kanpur introduces 4 online MTech programs starting September 2026
IIT Kanpur is rolling out four new online MTech programs starting September 2026, making it easier for working professionals and recent grads to upskill without hitting pause on their careers.
The courses run fully online over two to four years and focus on in-demand fields like AI and Machine Learning, Smart Grid, Construction Engineering and Project Management, and Sustainable Energy Technologies.
IIT Kanpur admissions open 55% minimum
Admissions are open now! You'll need at least 55% marks (or a CPI of 5.5) in your qualifying degree.
The process includes an online entrance test and department review, but if you have a valid GATE score meeting the department-specific cut-offs or at least five years of relevant professional experience, subject to departmental guidelines, you might skip the test.
All details are up on IIT Kanpur's online program portal if you want to check it out.