IIT Madras and UNESCO MGIEP to develop AI educational tools
Technology
IIT Madras and UNESCO MGIEP are joining forces to build new AI-powered educational tools.
The goal? Make learning more engaging, using tech like artificial intelligence, extended reality, and digital games, all to help students learn better and make education more inclusive.
Immersive learning blends social emotional skills
Instead of textbooks, the project will create interactive and immersive experiences that keep students interested.
They're also blending social-emotional skills (like empathy and communication) into these tools, thanks to UNESCO MGIEP's expertise.
IIT Madras brings the tech know-how, aiming to make lessons flexible for different learning styles and support both academic success and personal growth.