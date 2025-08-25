IIT Madras develops device to check antibiotic resistance in 3 hours
IIT Madras researchers have built a low-cost device that checks if bacteria are resistant to antibiotics—delivering results in just three hours instead of the usual two or three days.
Using a smart lab-on-chip design with special carbon electrodes, it meets several key criteria outlined by the World Health Organization and is suitable for deployment in smaller clinics.
Device to help doctors pick right treatment faster
The device accurately spots how common bacteria like E coli react to key antibiotics, helping doctors pick the right treatment faster.
As one IIT Madras team member put it, this is a significant step in addressing antimicrobial resistance by ensuring timely and appropriate antibiotic use.
Clinical validation is happening now at their hospital, and there's already a plan to bring the tech to market after validation.