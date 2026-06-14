IIT-Madras develops e-waste pilot plant to recover metals
What's the story
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has developed an indigenous pilot plant capable of processing 100 tons of electronic waste (e-waste) annually. The facility, located at Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in Tiruchirapalli, specializes in treating bare printed circuit boards (PCBs). These are among the most hazardous and metal-rich components of e-waste.
Environmental impact
Improper handling can lead to leaching of harmful metals
The pilot plant employs an innovative process that uses a single acid to recover metals from e-waste, ensuring zero discharge. This is especially important as improper handling of e-waste can lead to leaching of harmful metals like copper, lead, and tin into soil and groundwater. These elements pose long-term environmental and public health risks.
Scalability
This technology was developed as part of an exploratory research
The IIT Madras pilot plant is a scalable, zero-discharge facility that can recover valuable metals from discarded electronics without polluting soil, water, or air. This technology was developed as part of an exploratory research project funded by IIT Madras itself. Professor S Pushpavanam from the Department of Chemical Engineering at IIT Madras said this pilot plant offers a ready-to-scale model for clean metal recovery amid India's growing e-waste challenge.
Strategic alignment
Development of this pilot plant aligns with 'Make in India'
The development of this pilot plant aligns with India's 'Make in India' initiative, the circular economy, and critical minerals security. Professor Pushpavanam emphasized that the unique features of this facility include a single acid process for zero discharge, complete Indian-made components based on research at IIT Madras, and automated operations with high safety standards integrated into its design.