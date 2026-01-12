IIT-Madras develops advanced artillery shells with 50% longer range
What's the story
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has made a major breakthrough in defense technology by developing ramjet-assisted 155mm artillery shells. The innovative shells can extend the range of existing gun systems by nearly 50% without compromising lethality. The development is seen as a cost-effective upgrade for the Indian Armed Forces, according to a press release from IIT Madras.
Tactical advantage
Ramjet technology: A game-changer for Indian artillery
The ramjet technology replaces the conventional base-bleed unit in artillery shells with a ramjet engine. This offers sustained propulsion after the shell exits the gun barrel, enabling it to travel much farther while maintaining its destructive power on impact. The innovation is expected to give Indian artillery units a tactical edge by allowing them to engage targets at nearly 50% more distances.
Project
A collaborative effort
The development of these advanced artillery shells is a collaborative effort between IIT Madras and the Indian Army. The project, which started in 2020, has gone through extensive testing. This includes initial trials on a 76mm gun at IIT Madras, scaled tests on 155mm systems, and field trials in September 2025 at the School of Artillery, Deolali.