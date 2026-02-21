IIT Madras introduces new BSc in data science and management

IIT Madras just rolled out a new BS program that blends management with data science, aiming to prep students for the fast-changing business world. Announced in February 2026, this course is designed for anyone interested in how data drives modern companies.

Eligibility, application process, and course duration The program covers basics and integrates data science with management education.

Anyone who's finished Class 12 or holds an equivalent diploma can apply (no age or seat limits).

Admissions are open until May 31 via qualifier test or JEE Advanced.

The first batch kicks off June 2026.

How are the classes conducted? Classes happen through a mix of recorded lectures by IIT profs, live sessions, case discussions, examinations at centers (or online), and interactive forums.

You can fit it around work or other studies—a big plus if you're juggling multiple things.