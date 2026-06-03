IIT Roorkee data breach exposes data of 1.8L JEE candidates

IIT Roorkee has confirmed a major data breach, exposing the personal information of over 179,000 students who took the JEE Advanced exam this year. The breach was discovered by a cybersecurity researcher who found that a public cloud storage linked to the exam's result system had been misconfigured and left open for unauthorized access. The researcher claimed that the exposed data included candidate names, dates of birth, and mobile numbers.

Response to breach IIT Roorkee taking corrective action In light of the data exposure, IIT Roorkee has acknowledged the issue and is taking corrective action. The institute confirmed that the breach was due to a misconfigured cloud storage device. "The same is being plugged on priority," it said in a statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The institute also clarified that no alteration of records was possible as the data stored was read-only.

Breach details Exposed data included admit card PDFs, structured result records The exposed data not only included personal information but also admit card PDFs and structured result records. Screenshots shared by the researcher showed multiple JEE Advanced 2026 documents with candidate information as well as structured result data including subject-wise marks, ranks, and personal details. Some of this information was redacted in the images.

Advertisement