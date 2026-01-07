Kallsup will be offered in 3 color options

IKEA's $10 Bluetooth speaker wows at CES

By Mudit Dube Jan 07, 2026

IKEA has unveiled its latest Bluetooth speaker, the Kallsup, at CES 2026. The tiny cube-shaped device is priced at just $10 but offers an unexpectedly delightful audio experience. It will be available in red, white, and green colors from April. Despite its small size, the Kallsup feels sturdy and comes with speaker holes on one side and a USB-C port for charging on the back.