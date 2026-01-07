IKEA's $10 Bluetooth speaker wows at CES
What's the story
IKEA has unveiled its latest Bluetooth speaker, the Kallsup, at CES 2026. The tiny cube-shaped device is priced at just $10 but offers an unexpectedly delightful audio experience. It will be available in red, white, and green colors from April. Despite its small size, the Kallsup feels sturdy and comes with speaker holes on one side and a USB-C port for charging on the back.
Design details
Kallsup's design and functionality
The Kallsup speaker features two buttons next to a small LED status light for power, playback, and pairing. The device uses Bluetooth 5.3 technology and can sync with up to 100 other Kallsup speakers through a specific sequence of long presses on the play button. Despite its size, the sound quality is surprisingly good - not tinny or muffled at all. The Kallsup speaker offers a unique user experience with whimsical human-made noises accompanying every action.