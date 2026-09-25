iLands AI agents contact researchers seeking data, collaboration, paid work
AI agents are now reaching out to real-life researchers, asking for data access, collaboration, and even paid work.
Most of these requests come from iLands, a new platform where people can build their own AI characters with objectives.
Researchers like Adrian Barnett and Jeff Sebo have already received surprise messages from these digital personalities.
iLands faces security and ethics questions
Since launching in July 2026, iLands has seen over 81,000 active AI agents trading, earning tokens, and working on tasks by themselves.
While the platform uses security filters to keep things safe, co-founder Lijin Chen admits it's tough to stop all bad behavior if users push the limits.
Adrian Barnett questioned who should receive credit for research produced by an AI agent, while Toby Walsh expressed apprehensions about misalignment, especially since agents require resources to operate.