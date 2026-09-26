IMC 2026 unveils 'Viksit Tech 47' to boost Indian tech
Technology
IMC 2026 launched "Viksit Tech 47" at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2026, aiming to boost homegrown tech brands and push toward the big goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047.
The event, happening October 7-10 in New Delhi, brings together startups, industry leaders, and Techarc as the research partner.
IMC expects over 1.5L attendees
"Viksit Tech 47" will put the spotlight on Indian companies leading in AI, IoT, and SaaS.
There's also a flagship report coming that studies over 200 Indian technology companies and India's position in the global technology value chain.
Plus, IMC expects over 1.5 lakh attendees and will showcase over 1,500 technology use cases this year.