Imperial College scientists develop synthetic lichens for food and fuel
Scientists at Imperial College London are working on synthetic lichens, tiny living systems that could help astronauts make food and fuel during long space missions.
These lichens use sunlight and carbon dioxide to create sugars, which yeast then turns into things astronauts need, like nutrients or fuel.
This could mean fewer supply runs from Earth and more independence for future space travelers.
Lichens could make Martian building materials
Synthetic lichens can survive tough conditions and might even help turn Martian soil into building materials one day.
The big idea? Using light, air, and minimal inputs, these microbes could support life far from Earth, making longer stays on other planets way more realistic.
It's an exciting step toward making space exploration more sustainable, and a bit less lonely for those heading out there.