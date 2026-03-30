IN-SPACe invites undergraduates across India to 2026 model rocketry CAN-7USAT

Build rockets carrying CAN 7U satellites

Teams will build rockets that carry a CAN-sized (7U) satellite up to 1,000 meters and land it accurately, or work on landing satellites at precise locations.

These contests are all about building teamwork, project management, and problem-solving skills, plus tackling real engineering challenges.

As IN-SPACe's Vinod Kumar puts it, these events help students develop technical capabilities and learn the value of teamwork, project management and problem solving.