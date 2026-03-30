IN-SPACe invites undergraduates across India to 2026 model rocketry CAN-7USAT
IN-SPACe is inviting undergraduate engineering and science students across India to join its 2026 Model Rocketry and CAN-7USAT competitions.
Applications are open until April 30, with the finals set for October and November in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh.
It's a great chance for students to get real, hands-on experience in space tech.
Build rockets carrying CAN 7U satellites
Teams will build rockets that carry a CAN-sized (7U) satellite up to 1,000 meters and land it accurately, or work on landing satellites at precise locations.
These contests are all about building teamwork, project management, and problem-solving skills, plus tackling real engineering challenges.
As IN-SPACe's Vinod Kumar puts it, these events help students develop technical capabilities and learn the value of teamwork, project management and problem solving.