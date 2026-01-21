Why India's reliance on foreign satellite data will go down

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) has signed an agreement with four homegrown space tech start-ups to create India's first privately-led Earth observation (EO) satellite constellation. The consortium, named Allied Orbits, consists of Pixxel, Dhruva Space, PierSight, and SatSure Analytics. This project will see the construction and operation of a network of 12 EO satellites over the next five years at an investment of over ₹1,200 crore.

Paradigm shift A shift toward private sector involvement The EO-PPP program marks a departure from previous initiatives where satellites were entirely manufactured and owned by the government. Now, private industries will be responsible for mission-scale assets. The satellites will offer analysis ready data (ARD) and value-added services for sectors such as agriculture, disaster management, climate monitoring, infrastructure planning, and national security.

Tech specs Advanced technology to be used in satellite constellation The "Made in India" satellites will feature advanced imaging systems and radar. This includes SatSure's imaging tech for super-detailed pictures, hyperspectral sensors, and PierSight's radar eyes. The consortium will launch and operate these satellites in space. They will help monitor crops, track disasters and climate changes, assist infrastructure projects, and enhance security.

