Income Tax Department launches 'Kar Saathi' to simplify ITR filing

Kar Saathi offers e-verification and guidance

Kar Saathi isn't just about answering questions: it helps you avoid mistakes and possible penalties by breaking down forms, with e-verification available on the portal, and giving quick tips right when you need them.

Plus, it gives you access to historical returns and updated guidance in one place.

It's all part of making taxes less intimidating and more manageable for everyone, especially if you're new to filing.