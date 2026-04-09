Income Tax Department launches 'Kar Saathi' to simplify ITR filing
Filing taxes just got a bit less stressful: the Income Tax Department has rolled out Kar Saathi, an AI chatbot on its new portal.
Available 24/7, it explains tricky tax rules in plain language and guides you step-by-step through the ITR filing process.
The idea is to make tax season easier for everyone, so you don't have to rely so much on professionals or get lost in confusing updates.
Kar Saathi offers e-verification and guidance
Kar Saathi isn't just about answering questions: it helps you avoid mistakes and possible penalties by breaking down forms, with e-verification available on the portal, and giving quick tips right when you need them.
Plus, it gives you access to historical returns and updated guidance in one place.
It's all part of making taxes less intimidating and more manageable for everyone, especially if you're new to filing.