Income Tax Department warns: Watch out for phishing scams Technology Dec 16, 2025

Heads up—India's Income Tax Department just dropped a warning about scammers pretending to be officials.

They're sending fake emails, texts, and websites that look legit but are designed to steal your info, like PAN numbers.

The department says stick to their real site (incometax.gov.in), and remember—they'll never ask for your OTPs or passwords over email, SMS, or call.

Or as they put it: "Think Twice, Act Wise."