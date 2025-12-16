Next Article
Income Tax Department warns: Watch out for phishing scams
Technology
Heads up—India's Income Tax Department just dropped a warning about scammers pretending to be officials.
They're sending fake emails, texts, and websites that look legit but are designed to steal your info, like PAN numbers.
The department says stick to their real site (incometax.gov.in), and remember—they'll never ask for your OTPs or passwords over email, SMS, or call.
Or as they put it: "Think Twice, Act Wise."
What to do if you spot a scam?
If you get something sketchy, report it at webmanager@incometax.gov.in (and cc incident@cert-in.org.in).
You can also call 1800 103 0025 or 080 46122000 for help.
With scams on the rise, it pays to double-check before clicking any links or sharing details. Stay sharp!