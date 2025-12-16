Realme Narzo 90 series lands in India with big battery and budget-friendly price

Quick look: Displays, cameras, and how to buy

The Narzo 90 has a crisp 6.57-inch AMOLED display (120Hz) while the Narzo 90x goes bigger at 6.80-inch with a super-smooth 144Hz LCD screen—perfect for scrolling or gaming.

Both pack a sharp 50MP main camera; selfies are handled by another lens of the same resolution on the Narzo 90, while the Narzo 90x features an 8MP front camera.

Prices start at ₹13,999 for the Narzo 90x and ₹16,999 for the regular model—available from December 24 on Amazon and Realme's store, with instant discounts of ₹1,000 off Narzo 90 5G and ₹2,000 off Narzo 90x 5G with bank offers.