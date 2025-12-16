LOADING...

SBI launches YONO 2.0: All your banking, 1 app

Technology

SBI recently launched YONO 2.0—a major upgrade that blends mobile and internet banking into a single platform for its massive user base.
The new version is all about making things easier: seamless transitions between devices and platforms, simpler KYC, and support for more languages to come.

What's new and why it matters:

YONO 2.0 lets you switch smoothly between devices—start something on your phone, finish it on the web—with a cleaner interface.
Payments are faster with improved UPI, fund transfers, bill pay, and less hassle from OTP delays.
Right now it works in English and Hindi; support for 15 languages is on the way.

Is it worth using?

If you bank with SBI, YONO 2.0 aims to make digital banking smoother—think instant loans, quick account openings, spending insights, smart tips, credit score tools.
Unlike apps like PhonePe or Google Pay, YONO packs full banking features plus some handy extras—all in one place.