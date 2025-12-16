Next Article
SBI launches YONO 2.0: All your banking, 1 app
Technology
SBI recently launched YONO 2.0—a major upgrade that blends mobile and internet banking into a single platform for its massive user base.
The new version is all about making things easier: seamless transitions between devices and platforms, simpler KYC, and support for more languages to come.
What's new and why it matters:
YONO 2.0 lets you switch smoothly between devices—start something on your phone, finish it on the web—with a cleaner interface.
Payments are faster with improved UPI, fund transfers, bill pay, and less hassle from OTP delays.
Right now it works in English and Hindi; support for 15 languages is on the way.