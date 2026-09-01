Income tax e-filing portal lets anyone report tax officials' misconduct
Technology
The Income Tax e-filing portal just rolled out a new feature where anyone can report corruption or misconduct by tax officials, including harassment and misbehavior.
It's designed to make speaking up about these issues much simpler for everyone.
Income tax grievances pre-login via OTP
You can file a complaint right from the portal's Grievances section.
If you don't have a PAN/TAN, there's a pre-login option: just enter your name, email, and phone number, verify with an OTP, and you're set.
No further electronic verification is required, and you'll get an acknowledgment number and registered mobile number to track your complaint status anytime.